Explained | Bharat Bandh 2025: Why The Nationwide Strike Has Brought India To A Halt

India is witnessing a nationwide strike—or “Bharat Bandh”—on Wednesday, called by a coalition of 10 central trade unions and backed by several farmer groups and rural labour organisations. The strike is being described as one of the largest in recent years, with over 250 million workers expected to participate across sectors.



What Are Protesters Demanding?

At the heart of the protest is opposition to the government’s new Labour Codes, which trade unions say:

Make it harder for workers to go on strike

Allow longer working hours

Increase job insecurity through the greater use of contract labour

Reduce the accountability of employers for worker rights violations

Besides labour issues, protestors are also rallying against:

Privatisation of public sector enterprises

The dilution of social security provisions

The rise of corporate control in agriculture and essential services

What Services Are Being Affected?

The Bharat Bandh is expected to impact both urban and rural areas. Here's how:





Likely Disruptions

Banking and Insurance: Public sector bank employees are striking, causing disruptions in branch services and ATM operations.

Postal Services: Expect delays in mail delivery and parcel services.

Industrial Production: Factories, especially in coal, steel, and mining sectors, are operating with reduced staff.

Public Transport: State-run buses are facing stoppages in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Power Supply: With over 2.7 million electricity workers expected to join, some areas may see interruptions in power services.

Government Offices and PSUs: Work at government offices, especially in the public sector, is partially affected.

What’s Still Open?

Private offices and MNCs are expected to operate as usual.

Schools and colleges remain open in most areas.

Train services are running, although delays may occur in protest-affected regions.

Hospitals and emergency services are largely unaffected but may face staffing shortages in some areas.

Who Is Behind the Bandh?

This isn’t just a workers' protest. It’s a broad-based coalition. Here’s a snapshot of who’s involved:

Trade Unions

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

Farmer and Rural Labour Groups

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – known for the 2020–21 farm law protests

Rural labour unions – representing daily wage workers and marginal farmers

Informal and Self-Employed Workers

Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) – representing domestic workers, street vendors, artisans, and more



Public Sector Employees

Workers from Indian Railways, NMDC Limited, and state-owned steel plants have lent support, though not all have formally stopped work.

Is This the First Time?

No. This is part of a long-standing labour movement in India. Similar Bharat Bandh protests took place in:

2020

2022

2024