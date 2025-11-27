Explained: Jail Terms, Fines, Exemptions And Compensations; Know All About Assam’s Polygamy Ban Bill

Guwahati: The Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, which seeks to ban polygamous marriages across the state. The bill also proposes strict penalties for individuals who enter into a second marriage or attempt to conceal it while their first marriage remains legally valid.

The Bill seeks to classify polygamy as a cognizable criminal offence. It defines polygamy as contracting another marriage while having a living spouse, being legally unseparated from a spouse, or when a previous marriage has not been dissolved or annulled and the appeal process is still ongoing.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bill:

Who All Can Be Punished?

Under the Bill, those who engage in polygamous marriages across the state. Apart from them, the bill expands responsibility to include the families and guardians of those entering such marriages. It prescribes punishment for parents or village authorities who take part in or hide information about such a marriage. It also has provisions for punishment for religious functionaries solemnising such marriages.

A clause of the Bill states that anyone who lived in Assam before the law takes effect but enters into a polygamous marriage outside the state afterward will also face punishment. The same rule will apply to people who were not residents earlier but later contract a polygamous marriage within Assam.

Jail Term And Penalties

The Bill proposes up to seven years of imprisonment for entering into a polygamous marriage and up to ten years of imprisonment if an existing spouse is concealed.

Further, it mandates up to two years in jail and a ₹1.50-lakh fine for any priest or ‘qazi’ who knowingly conducts an illegal marriage. Village heads, qazis, parents or guardians who conceal facts or assist in a polygamous marriage may face a two-year sentence and a ₹1-lakh fine.

The Bill states that anyone convicted under its provisions will lose eligibility for government-funded or government-assisted jobs, welfare schemes and the right to contest elections in Assam.

Compensation For Victims

In addition to its strict punishments, the Bill also provides for monetary compensation to women affected by polygamous marriages, with a designated authority to evaluate such claims.

Who Are Exempted From The Bill?

Assam’s tribal communities will remain outside the scope of the Bill. It will not be enforced in regions governed by the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, including the Bodoland Territorial Region and the hill districts of Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong, nor will it apply to individuals belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

'Bill Not Against Islam': CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the Legislative Assembly that the Bill is not against Islam, adding that “true Islamic people will welcome this”. “Islam can’t promote polygamy. If this bill passes, then you will get a chance to be a true Muslim. This bill is not against Islam. The true Islamic people will welcome this Act. Countries like Turkey have also banned polygamy; there is an arbitration council in Pakistan,” Sarma said.

“The Hindus are not free from polygamy. That’s also our responsibility. This bill will cover people from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and all other societies,” he added.