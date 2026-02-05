Exploited for Months, Mentally & Physically Disabled Mumbai Woman Found 5-Month Pregnant; Father Arrested After DNA Match

Mumbai: In a deeply disturbing case from south Mumbai, the Cuffe Parade Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for sexually assaulting his own 20-year-old daughter, who is mentally and physically disabled. The arrest was made after a DNA report confirmed that the accused was the biological father of the five-month-old fetus the victim was carrying.

The survivor is mentally challenged and is unable to speak or hear. According to the police, the case came to light in September last year when the victim complained of severe abdominal discomfort to her grandmother. Using gestures, she indicated that she felt as if “insects were crawling” inside her stomach. Alarmed by her condition, the family admitted her to Mumbai’s Cama Hospital.

A medical examination at the hospital revealed that the young woman was approximately five months pregnant. The hospital authorities immediately informed the Cuffe Parade Police, following which an investigation was initiated. Due to her condition, the victim was initially unable to record a statement.

During preliminary questioning, the victim’s father told the police that his daughter had been mentally challenged since childhood and denied any sexual abuse. He also refused to lodge a complaint. However, after sustained counseling and assistance from police officials, the victim later agreed to file a complaint against unknown persons.

Advertisement

Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR under multiple serious sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to rape of a woman incapable of giving consent and sexual exploitation of a mentally and physically disabled person. Police stated that the alleged crime took place between March 21 and September 21, 2025, and the FIR was registered on September 22, 2025.

As part of the investigation, police collected blood samples from over 17 individuals whose names surfaced during the probe. A sample of the fetus was also sent for forensic analysis. The breakthrough came on January 27, 2026, when the forensic laboratory submitted its DNA report, confirming a match between the fetus and the victim’s father.

Advertisement

Following the DNA confirmation, the accused was summoned for questioning. Based on the forensic evidence and the gravity of the offence, the police arrested him, citing the seriousness of the crime and the likelihood of a lengthy prison sentence.