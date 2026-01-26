Explosion Heard And Fire Erupts At Arms Shop In Delhi's Chandni Chowk On Republic Day, Three Injured

Delhi: Panic gripped Delhi's Chandni Chowk area on Monday afternoon when a powerful explosion was heard in an arms shop in the locality. The explosion was followed by a fire, seriously injuring three people present in the shop. The injured were initially taken to the district hospital and later referred to Indore. The incident took place as the nation celebrated its 77th Republic Day, with an extensive parade at the national capital's Kartavya Path.

According to the information received, the incident took place around 4 pm at the Abdur Qadir Yusuf Ali Arms shop in the Chandni Chowk area. Reports indicate that welding work was underway inside the shop. During this time, sparks from the welding came into contact with gunpowder present in the shop, causing the explosion.

The explosion was so powerful that it startled nearby shopkeepers and passersby. After the explosion, a fire broke out in the shop, leading to chaos in the region. Several pellets and empty cartridges of a 12-bore shotgun were also recovered from the spot. A major tragedy was averted as these pellets could have hit passersby or people nearby.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police, fire brigade, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot. Relief and rescue operations were carried out to control the fire. Following the information, Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha, and Chief Superintendent of Police Satyendra Ghanghoria also immediately reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Three people present in the shop sustained serious burn injuries. They were taken to the medical college, where after primary treatment, they were referred to Indore for better treatment.

Currently, the police and forensic team are investigating the matter from all angles. Efforts are being made to ascertain whether the explosion was caused solely by the gunpowder igniting or if there was any other reason behind it. The arms shop has been sealed, as a precautionary measure.

Balloon Vendor's Gas Cylinder Explodes in Malegaon

In a separate incident, at least five people were injured after a nitrogen gas cylinder used by a balloon vendor exploded near the Police Parade Ground in Malegaon city, Maharashtra.