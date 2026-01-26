Malegaon Blast: Five Injured As Balloon Vendor's Gas Cylinder Explodes Near Police Parade Ground

Malegaon: At least five people were injured on Monday after a nitrogen gas cylinder used by a balloon vendor exploded near the Police Parade Ground in Malegaon city, Maharashtra, officials said.

The explosion occurred at around 9:15 am, barely a few hundred metres from the parade ground where a Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremony was about to take place. The official event was attended by the Additional District Collector, senior police officers, school students and a large gathering of local residents.

According to reports, the balloon vendor was filling balloons with nitrogen gas nearly 259 metres from the parade ground when the cylinder exploded, triggering panic in the area. Several people had gathered around the vendor to purchase balloons for Republic Day celebrations at the time of the incident.

Five people, identified as Vinod Thorat, Mohit Jadhav, Atul Shewale, Pramila Yadav and Ujjwala Mahajan, have sustained serious injuries in the blast. The injured include two children, two women and one man, authorities said.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be serious but stable, according to hospital sources.

Police and emergency services rushed to the spot soon after the explosion and cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. The Republic Day ceremony continued under heightened security, officials added.

