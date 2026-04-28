Explosion On Punjab's Rajpura-Shambhu Rail Track: Suspected Bomber Killed While Planting Device
Blast on railway track in Punjab: Multiple agencies, including the CIA unit, forensic experts, and the bomb disposal squad, have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact nature of the explosion and the identity of the deceased.
- India News
- 1 min read
Patiala: A low-intensity explosion on the railway track between Rajpura and Shambhu in Punjab’s Patiala district late Monday night left one man dead, with police suspecting that the deceased may have been attempting to plant a bomb.
The blast occurred around 10 PM near Bathonia village. As per the police, the body of an unidentified man was found in a mutilated condition at the site, indicating he may have been caught in the explosion while handling the explosive device.
Senior officials, including DIG Kuldeep Singh Chahal and SSP Varun Sharma, rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported.
Police teams recovered several items from the scene, including wires, suspected explosive materials, two motorcycles, and a damaged mobile phone. These are now being examined for forensic evidence.
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Multiple agencies, including the CIA unit, forensic experts, and the bomb disposal squad, have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact nature of the explosion and the identity of the deceased.
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Officials suspect that the man may have accidentally triggered the blast while planting the device on the railway track. Further investigation is underway.
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