Explosion Rips Through Rajasthan Railway Track Near Pakistan Border, Passenger Train Had Passed 45 Minutes Earlier

Sri Ganganagar: A suspected explosion on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, close to the India-Pakistan international border, has triggered a security probe and led to the suspension of train services. The blast damaged two concrete pillars supporting the railway track and several railway sleepers near the 50 GB point.

The explosion occurred around 45 minutes after a passenger train travelling from Anupgarh to Suratgarh had crossed the stretch at approximately 9 pm. The train had passed through the area safely before the blast took place.

Blast Leaves Crater Beneath Railway Track

The explosion was powerful enough to leave a crater nearly two feet deep beneath the railway track. Its sound was reportedly heard from a distance of around 200 metres. Apart from damaging the concrete pillars, the blast also affected railway sleepers along the track.

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The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Ramsinghpur Police Station. Following the explosion, railway authorities suspended train movement between Anupgarh and Suratgarh until 9 am as a precautionary measure.

ATS, CID Teams Reach Spot As Probe Begins

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Security agencies swung into action after receiving information about the explosion. Teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), dog squad, other security agencies and the Railways reached the site to examine the damage and collect evidence. A team of security personnel arrived at the location around 2 am.

Sri Ganganagar SP Harishankar said that two cement pillars supporting the railway track were damaged in the suspected blast near 50 GB village. He added that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was being called to examine the evidence.

“It is too early to ascertain the exact nature of the incident. There is no established link with the 7.5 kg RDX recently recovered in the border region. An investigation is underway," he said.

Was The Railway Track Deliberately Targeted?

Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the explosion to determine whether the railway line was deliberately targeted. The timing of the blast, particularly its occurrence shortly after a passenger train had crossed the stretch, is also part of the circumstances being investigated.