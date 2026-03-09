Explosives Hurled, Lathi Charge Deployed: Chaos Mar India's T20 World Cup Triumph Celebrations Against New Zealand In Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: What should have been a night of national pride turned into a scene of chaos and communal strife across the districts of Madhya Pradesh's Dewas and Ujjain following India’s recent cricket victory against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Final on Sunday night.

The festivities descended into total disarray in Dewas when jubilant celebrations at the city’s iconic Sayaji Gate were disrupted when people began hurling burning bombs and firecrackers into the crowd during the celebration of India's World Cup triumph.

2 soldiers injured

The chaos resulted in injuries to two special police force soldiers from Ujjain, while Dewas CSP Sumit Agarwal required medical attention after firecrackers detonated dangerously close to him.

To regain control of the area, police were forced to execute a lathi charge to disperse the crowds and ultimately evacuated Sayaji Dwar.

The injured QRF personnel and the CSP were subsequently admitted to MG Hospital for treatment, effectively bringing the dampened celebrations to an end.

Chaos in Ujjain

The unrest extended to Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain’s Raj Royal Colony where late last night, celebrations for India’s T20 World Cup victory in took a turn for the worse, spiraling into communal tension.

The conflict began in the Chimanganj Mandi area when members of a family, who were setting off fireworks outside their home, became involved in a minor altercation that quickly escalated into a violent brawl.

Family attacked with sticks

Reports indicate that a neighboring family attacked them using sticks and sharp weapons, prompting other local families and activists to join the fray.

The Chimanganj Mandi police intervened promptly to de-escalate the heated argument and transported approximately ten injured individuals from both sides to the district hospital.

Law enforcement has since filed cross-FIRs, charging 8 people under various legal sections, with several suspects already in custody.