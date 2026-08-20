EAM Jaishankar, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Meet Singapore PM Lawrence Wong in Delhi; Know Key Details

New Delhi: A high-level Indian ministerial delegation led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at The Istana in Singapore. The meeting reviewed progress under the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership roadmap and explored ways to deepen bilateral ties.

The delegation included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Electronics and IT as well as Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. The talks took place ahead of the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) scheduled for August 20.

According to a post by the Ministry of Finance on X, the leaders discussed progress in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership roadmap. They focused on strengthening cooperation in economic ties, digitalisation, connectivity, skills development and sustainability.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described the interaction as “a real pleasure.” In his post on X, he said the ministers “discussed the progress across various dimensions of India-Singapore relations” and that he valued Prime Minister Wong’s thoughts on taking the partnership forward.

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Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also took to X, calling it “a pleasure to catch up” with the Indian ministers ahead of the fourth ISMR.

The Sitharaman-led team is participating in both the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable and the fourth India-Singapore Business Roundtable. These platforms aim to boost bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation. The ISMR will assess progress since the third roundtable held in New Delhi in August 2025 and identify new avenues to accelerate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership roadmap, as per a joint statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

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