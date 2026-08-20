EAM Jaishankar, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Meet Singapore PM Lawrence Wong in Delhi; Know Key Details
The Nirmala Sitharaman led delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Electronics & IT as well as Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada. The talks aim to boost bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A high-level Indian ministerial delegation led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at The Istana in Singapore. The meeting reviewed progress under the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership roadmap and explored ways to deepen bilateral ties.
The delegation included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Electronics and IT as well as Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. The talks took place ahead of the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) scheduled for August 20.
According to a post by the Ministry of Finance on X, the leaders discussed progress in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership roadmap. They focused on strengthening cooperation in economic ties, digitalisation, connectivity, skills development and sustainability.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described the interaction as “a real pleasure.” In his post on X, he said the ministers “discussed the progress across various dimensions of India-Singapore relations” and that he valued Prime Minister Wong’s thoughts on taking the partnership forward.
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Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also took to X, calling it “a pleasure to catch up” with the Indian ministers ahead of the fourth ISMR.
The Sitharaman-led team is participating in both the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable and the fourth India-Singapore Business Roundtable. These platforms aim to boost bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation. The ISMR will assess progress since the third roundtable held in New Delhi in August 2025 and identify new avenues to accelerate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership roadmap, as per a joint statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry.
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Economic ties between the two countries remain robust. Singapore was India’s largest source of foreign direct investment in FY2025-26, with inflows of USD 19.8 billion. Cumulative FDI from Singapore stood at USD 194.68 billion between April 2000 and March 2026, according to Commerce Ministry data. Bilateral trade has grown substantially, rising from USD 6.7 billion in FY2004-05 to USD 36.1 billion in FY2025-26.The meeting underscores the continued emphasis both sides place on advancing their strategic and economic partnership across multiple sectors.
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