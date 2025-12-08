Extra Soul On Board: Pigeon Enters IndiGo Flight Before Take-Off | Viral Video

New Delhi: IndiGo airlines continue to be in the spotlight for mass cancellation and delay of its flight. Amidst the chaos in the aviation sector, a bizarre incident from inside an IndiGo flight is going viral online. Passengers inside an IndiGo flight were left stunned after a pigeon was spotted fluttering inside the aircraft just before takeoff.

The incident took place in a Bengaluru to Vadodara flight. A passenger named Karan Parekh shared the video of the bird flying inside the flight on social media, saying, “A surprise guest in the flight…A moment of joy and humour. Enjoyed.”

The video showed the pigeon flying in the aisle section as an air hostess ducked to avoid colliding with the bird. A woman was also seen covering her ears as the bird created chaos in the flight. Some flyers seemed to enjoy the chaotic moment as they laughed and captured the scene on their phones.

Few passengers were seen trying to catch the bird, however, the pigeon was quick enough to escape the hands of the flyers.

Social Media Reactions

The video was enjoyed by netizens, who wrote witty comments on social media.

One of the Instagram users said, “He's got his birding pass of course." Another quipped, “Extra soul on board.” A user called him “unmanifested guest”, while another asked, “Ab extra weight ka pesa kisse lega indigo?”

A netizen said that someone has cast a spell on IndiGo. Another witty comment read, “Which mail service is this...they take their mail service very seriously.” A person wrote, “Today bro decided to fly at 900kmph.”

This comes as IndiGo has cancelled thousands of flights in the last few days. Shares of IndiGo dropped another 7.41% on Monday, marking the seventh consecutive session of declines. The stock, which opened at 5100.05, hit an intraday low of 4965.05. This comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) slapped the airline with a show-cause notice over widespread operational chaos and flight cancellations.