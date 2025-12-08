Fear of Missing Flight: Stressed Passenger Dies Of Heart Attack At Lucknow Airport

Lucknow: A tragic incident unfolded at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Friday after a 46-year-old man died of heart attack amid stress of missing his flight. Anup Kumar Pandey, who was a finance executive at a multinational company in Bengaluru, was returning home after attending the 13th-day ceremony (a funeral ritual) of his friend.

Anup Kumar Pandey was at the Lucknow airport to take a Lucknow–Delhi–Bengaluru connecting flight.

As per reports, Pandey faced massive traffic congestion on road while travelling from Kanpur to the Lucknow airport. Fearing that he would miss his Delhi-bound flight, the man was rushing inside the airport to catch his plane when he suddenly fell ill and collapsed in the parking area.

The man was reportedly supposed to travel to the national capital via an Air India flight before taking a flight to Bengaluru.

Police conducted post-mortem of his body after his family was called to Lucknow from Bengaluru.

The heartbreaking incident comes as the airports around the country are facing severe congestions amid the aviation crisis that was triggered by the massive cancellation of flights by IndiGo.

Amid the IndiGo Airlines chaos, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that a total of 5,86,705 Passenger Name Record (PNRs) were cancelled for the period between December 1, 2025, and December 7, 2025. The Ministry added that refunds, amounting to ₹569.65 crore were issued to passengers during the aforementioned period.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation added that 9,55,591 Passenger Name Record (PNRs) were cancelled for the wider period between November 21, 2025, and December 7, 2025, till 11:59 P.M. It added that the refunds for the cancelled flights during this period amounted to a total of ₹827 crore.