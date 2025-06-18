‘Extremely Important’: India and Canada Set to Rebuild Ties as PM Modi, PM Carney Meet at G7 Summit

At the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held an important meeting to discuss ways to improve the relationship between their two countries. This marked their first in-person meeting since Carney took office in April 2025, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The two leaders discussed ways to reset ties between the countries, which had soured after the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. Both sides agreed to appoint new high commissioners and resume regular consular and diplomatic services for citizens and businesses.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi praised Carney for hosting a successful G7 Summit and emphasized shared democratic values.

“India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law,” Modi said. “Areas like trade, energy, space, clean energy, critical minerals, and fertilizers offer immense potential. We look forward to working closely to strengthen this partnership.”

Carney echoed similar sentiments in a post on X, “We reaffirmed the importance of Canada-India ties, based upon mutual respect and the rule of law, and discussed opportunities to partner for economic growth.”

Diplomatic Relations to Resume

A joint decision was made to designate new high commissioners, a move seen as essential to restoring regular services and rebuilding trust. A statement from the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office emphasized a shared commitment to “mutual respect, rule of law, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Modi also expressed his gratitude to Carney for inviting India to the G7 Summit and for the opportunity to visit Canada again after a decade.

“India and Canada relations are very important in many ways,” Modi stated. “Many Canadian companies have investments in India, and Indian people have made significant contributions to Canada.”

He further congratulated Carney on his election victory, adding, “In the coming period, India and Canada will progress together in many areas.”

Relations between India and Canada hit a low in 2023 when Canadian authorities linked Indian agents to the killing of Nijjar in British Columbia. In response, both countries expelled each other's diplomats, halting diplomatic engagement.

Carney’s rise to power has opened a new chapter, with both nations expressing hope for a more respectful and cooperative relationship.

Welcoming Modi, Carney said, “It’s a great honour to host you at the G7. It’s a testament to the importance of your country, to your leadership, and to the key issues we are tackling together—from energy security to AI and the fight against transnational repression and terrorism.”

Strong Diaspora and Economic Links

India and Canada share strong people-to-people and economic ties. Canada is home to about 1.8 million people of Indian origin, including nearly 770,000 Sikhs. Additionally, Indian students form the largest group of international students in Canada, making up 41% of the total in 2022.

Both leaders acknowledged the significance of this connection and the mutual investments that exist between the two countries.