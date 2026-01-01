Extremist Propaganda Exposed! Assam Man With Pak Links Arrested in Kerala Over Online Radicalisation

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: A 25-year-old Assam native with a Pakistan link was arrested by Kerala police today for spreading extremist ideas on social media. He was also reportedly in touch with a person in Bangladesh as well as having terror links in Pakistan.

The police have also revealed that he was planning to buy some AK-47 rifles from Pakistan and was assisting some unidentified people in facilitating hawala and drug operations with the intention to destabilise the nation.

Brainwashing Co-workers to Join Terrorism

The arrested person has been identified by police as Roshidul Islam, 25, of Morigaon in Assam. He was arrested by a team of Thrissur rural police headed by SP B. Krishna Kumar after a few people alerted police about it, and soon he was taken into custody.

“More detail of the case cannot be disclosed now as it is in the initial stages of investigation. His mobile phone, call details and chat history are being examined in detail to get more details about his plans,” said Krishna Kumar.

He arrived at Thrissur for some daily-wage work and started showing extremist content to his co-workers with the intention of brainwashing them to join terrorism.

The accused also showed the visuals of Muslim men being tortured in some parts of the world and called for armed revolt against it.

