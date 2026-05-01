Unable To Get A Job, Stressed Indian Student With Debt-Ridden Father Commits Suicide In USA

Chicago: In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old unemployed Indian man allegedly died by suicide in the United States after failing to secure a job in the foreign land. The deceased has been identified as Iraganaboyina Chanda, who had recently finished his post-graduation, was allegedly going through severe financial stress.

A Son, A Brother & A Friend: Who Was Iraganaboyina Chanda?

Iraganaboyina Chanda was a native of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, who had arrived to Chicago with big dreams. He recently earned a Masters' degree from DePaul University, Chicago, following which he had been searching for a job for weeks.

He is remembered as a beloved son, a devoted older brother, and a truly kind-hearted friend to everyone who knew him. He is described as a wonderful, generous and warm human being, who was a pillar of support for his friends and his younger brother.

Financial Stress

According to reports, the failure to secure a job had put Chanda in extreme financial stress since his family in India was facing money-related difficulties.

Advertisement

His father is reportedly debt-ridden and hence, Chanda, did not want to depend on his family.

As the financial stress mounted on him during the weeks of job-hunting, he finally took the extreme step of taking his own life and died at his home in America.

Advertisement

Funds Being Raised To Bring His Body To ‘Heartbroken’ Parents

Well-wishers of Iraganaboyina Chanda in US have started a GoFundMe page to aid his family in bringing his body back to Andhra Pradesh.

The fundraiser page reads, "Our most urgent priority is to bring Chandu home. His parents are waiting in India, heartbroken, and they deserve the chance to perform his final rites and say their last goodbyes in person.