Faces of Terror: First Sketch Of Pahalgam Attack Suspects Released, Manhunt Intensifies

Jammu: Republic TV has accessed the first rough sketch of the terrorists involved in the deadly attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. NIA Forensic team has sketched the terrorists who attacked and killed tourists in Kashmir. The three sketches released, can be identified as Suleman Shah, Asif Fauji and Abu Talha.

The attack, which took place in the remote meadows of Anantnag district, left more than 20 tourists dead and others injured, as per reports.

The sketch has been prepared based on eyewitness accounts and inputs from survivors who were present when masked terrorists ambushed the group of tourists, as per information. Security agencies are using the sketch to aid the ongoing investigation and manhunt for the attackers.

The firing, which shocked the peaceful tourist area, is being treated as a planned assault. The attackers reportedly came out of the nearby jungle and opened fire indiscriminately on the vehicles carrying tourists. Eyewitnesses recounts terrorists asking religion of tourists and if not Muslims shooting him point blank.

Forensic Report Confirms Use of Military-Grade Weapons

The investigation into terror attack has revealed chilling details, confirming the use of military-grade weapons and advanced communication devices by the attackers. Forensic teams and survivor testimonies have helped piece together the scale and planning behind the deadly firing incident that targeted innocent tourists in the remote meadows of Anantnag on Tuesday.

Attackers Received Help from Trained Handlers

Sources said that the attackers had logistical support from trained handlers. Intelligence intercepts have linked the incident to Pakistani operatives, with digital evidence pointing to safe houses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi.

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Shadow Over Attack

The banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is suspected to be behind the assault. Officials say LeT continues to get financial and strategic support from within Pakistan . The group operates training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), offering combat preparation and logistical backing to militants.

Hawala and NGOs Used for Funding

As per sources, hawala networks and front organisations posing as NGOs are being used to covertly channel funds to terror outfits like LeT. These financial routes are difficult to trace and often pass through multiple layers.

TRF Used to Hide Pakistan’s Role

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit, is being used by (LeT) as a proxy to hide direct involvement of Pakistan in terror attack as per sources. This setup provides plausible deniability for Pakistan while continuing to carry out cross-border terrorism.

Modi Returns to Delhi, Calls Emergency Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi immediately after the Pahalgam attack. He held a closed-door briefing with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The Prime Minister is set to chair a Cabinet meeting at 11 AM, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other top officials will be present.

Tourists Were Asked About Religion Before Being Shot

The terrorists, who were dressed in army uniforms, reportedly asked the tourists about their religion before opening fire. The attack took place around noon, catching the victims by surprise. The group included women and elderly people.

Ongoing Investigation and Search Operations