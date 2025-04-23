Pahalgam Terror Attack: First Footage of Terrorist Spraying Bullets

First pictures of a terrorist who opened fire at innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has been accessed by Republic TV.



The terrorist is seen firing at the civilians with an AK 47/56. Initial probe suggests that six heavily armed terrorists, led by a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, crossed over Kishtwar and reached Baisaran via Kokernag to carry out the attack on civilians. Sources said local operatives assisted the terrorists to reach Baisaran.

The terrorists were heavily armed with US-made M4 carbine rifles and AK-47/56 rifles, sources informed. Agencies have been tasked to trace the handler who helped conduct recce for the attack, sources added.



At least 28 tourists were killed after gunmen opened fire on civilians in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist group The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.



The attack took place around 3 p.m. when terrorists descended from the mountains in Baisaran valley and began shooting at tourists in the area, which is known for its picturesque, lush green meadows and often referred to as 'mini Switzerland.'



This tragic incident comes at a time when Kashmir is witnessing a rise in tourist visits following years of militancy, and just ahead of the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage set to begin on July 3.



PM Modi Warns Perpetrators



The brutal killing has sent shockwaves across the country, triggering an outpouring of grief and outrage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed stern action, saying, “They will not be spared.”



“ I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger”, said PM Modi.