Fact Check: Did Pakistan Really Destroy India’s S-400 Air Defence System? Here’s the Truth

S-400: The viral claim that Pakistan destroyed an Indian S-400 system is false and misleading. | Image: Wikipedia

Posts are circulating on social media claiming that Pakistan has destroyed one of India’s advanced S-400 air defence systems.

However, this claim is completely false. The viral claim that Pakistan destroyed an Indian S-400 system is false and misleading. The S-400 successfully defended Indian territory, showcasing its world-class capabilities.

The PIB Fact Check has confirmed that no such incident took place, and reports about the destruction or damage to an S-400 system are baseless.

What is S-400 System?

In reality, India's S-400 system, also known as "Sudarshan Chakra", played a key role in successfully intercepting a major Pakistani offensive.

The attack was launched in response to India’s Operation Sindoor, which had targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok).

During this retaliation, Pakistan used drones and missiles in a multi-wave assault, aiming at important military sites and cities like Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj.

But India’s S-400 defence system effectively neutralised all incoming threats, proving its technological strength.

What Makes S-400 So Powerful?

The S-400 is one of the most advanced air defence systems in the world. It can detect threats up to 600 km away and engage targets up to 400 km away. Apart from this, each S-400 unit can engage up to 80 targets at once and control 12 missiles on 6 targets.

Additionally, It uses different types of missiles for both short and long-range interceptions. The system chooses the best missile to intercept based on data from radar and command posts.

India has signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 to purchase five S-400 units. These are now strategically deployed across the country, including in Pathankot, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, to guard against threats from both Pakistan and China.

Operational Flexibility

The S-400 system is designed with high mobility and rapid response capabilities. It can become operational within five minutes while on the move and within just 35 seconds when on standby. This quick activation allows India to respond to threats with minimal delay.

The launch vehicles are mounted on heavy-duty trailers, capable of travelling at 60 km/h on roads and 25 km/h off-road. This mobility allows the system to reposition quickly and adapt to evolving tactical situations.