Fact Check: Is Delhi-Mumbai Air Route Closed Till May 14th Amid India-Pakistan Tension?

Delhi Mumbai Air Route: Rumours on social media claim that flight services between Delhi and Mumbai have been temporarily suspended.

However, this claim is false, according to a clarification issued by PIB Fact Check.

What’s Happening?

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has not suspended flights on the Delhi-Mumbai route. Instead, the AAI has temporarily closed 32 regional airports and 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) for operational reasons.

Airports Affected (9th – 14th May 2025)

Civil flight operations will be suspended at the following 32 airports during this period:

Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

These closures will be in effect from 9th May to 14th May 2025, and will end at 0529 IST on 15th May 2025.

Air Traffic Route Changes

Additionally, as per NOTAM G0555/25 (replacing G0525/25), 25 ATS route segments within the Delhi and Mumbai FIRs will be temporarily unavailable from ground level to unlimited altitude until 2359 UTC on 14th May 2025.

What This Means for Passengers

Delhi-Mumbai flights are not cancelled and continue to operate as per schedule. The temporary changes apply to regional airports and specific air routes, not to major commercial routes like Delhi-Mumbai.

“Delhi Airport operations continue to remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted and security processing times could be longer,” said the official Twitter page of Delhi International Airport Limited.

Airlines have been advised to use alternate air routes, and air traffic control units are coordinating efforts to ensure safe and efficient flight operations.