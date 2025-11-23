Fact Check: IAF Not Ditching Tejas, Pakistan's 'Fake Letter' Campaign Exposed

India has dismissed claims made by Pakistani propaganda social media accounts that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to abandon its Tejas fighter jets.

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit (PIB Fact Check) exposed the propaganda accounts on its official X account, sharing a copy of the fake letter allegedly from Chief of Air Staff, Amar Preet Singh, regarding the Tejas.

In the X post, PIB Fact Check issued a "PAKISTAN PROPAGANDA ALERT!"

The post read: "Several #Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a letter allegedly signed by the Chief of Air Staff, Amar Preet Singh, which claims that the Indian Air Force is planning to abandon the Tejas fighter jets. #PIBFactCheck. This letter is #fake. The @IAF_MCC has issued NO such statement!"

PIB Fact Check also urged social media users to rely only on official Indian sources for authentic information.

"Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information," the post read.

PIB Fact Check also called out Pakistani propaganda accounts for circulating a false statement allegedly made by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, which claimed that India has "lost enough jets in recent times" and that there were plans to send Indian pilots to Pakistan for training.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check wrote: "Some #Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating claims that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh made a statement regarding the #Tejascrash: We have lost enough jets in recent times. Pakistan Air Force is way ahead of us, and I won't mind saying that, once relations between Pakistan and India improve, we will send our pilots to Pakistan for training."

"Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has NOT made any such statement. This is an attempt to spread misinformation and undermine trust in the #IndianArmedForces," PIB Fact Check clarified.

The PIB Fact Check also cautioned social media users to not fall prey to such mischievous claims.

"Do not fall for such dubious claims being circulated on social media! Remain vigilant and refrain from disseminating such content. For authentic information, rely only on official sources," the PIB Fact Check stated.