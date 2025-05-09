Pakistan Launched 300-400 Turkish Drones to Target 36 Indian Locations, Used Civilian Flights for Cover

In a recent development amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani Army used 300–400 Turkish drones to target 36 locations across India.

Confirming the incident during a Ministry of External Affairs press conference, Colonel Sophia Qureshi stated, “The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test our air defence systems and collect intelligence. A forensic investigation of the wreckage is underway. Initial reports suggest the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.”

She added, “On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani Army violated Indian airspace multiple times along the western border to target military infrastructure. In addition, they also fired heavy-calibre weapons across the Line of Control.”

However, the Indian Armed Forces responded decisively, neutralizing the threat to Indian territory. Colonel Qureshi noted that India used both kinetic and non-kinetic technologies to intercept and destroy the Pakistani drones.

An attempt by Pakistan to target the Bathinda Army post was also successfully thwarted by Indian forces, Colonel Qureshi said.

Pakistan Using Civilian Flights as Cover

Pakistan has been using civilian flights as a shield, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

“Despite launching an unprovoked drone and missile attack at 8:30 PM on May 7, Pakistan did not close its civilian airspace. It is using civil airliners as a shield, fully aware that any attack on India would prompt a swift air defence response. The Indian Air Force exercised significant restraint in its response to ensure the safety of international civil aviation,” she said.

In light of the ongoing situation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has been closed and operations suspended.

Additionally, over 100 flights to and from Delhi have been cancelled as a result of the escalating conflict.