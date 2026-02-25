Fact-Check: Did Jamia Millia Islamia Ban Couples During Ramadan? The Truth Behind the Viral 'Nikah' Notice | Image: X

New Delhi: A sensational notification supposedly issued by the administration of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has set social media ablaze this week.

The document, which carries the university’s official letterhead, claims that any boy and girl found standing together on campus during the holy month of Ramadan will be forcibly married on the spot.

However, after a clarification from the university and an investigation into the document's origins, the claim has been debunked as a total fake.

The Viral Claim

The notice, dated February 20, 2026, quickly moved from WhatsApp groups to mainstream social media platforms.

It stated that "standing together in a couple (boy & girl) is strictly prohibited" to respect the sanctity of Ramadan.

The most controversial clause suggested that violators would have their Nikah (marriage) arranged immediately by the university, adding with a touch of sarcasm that the couple would be responsible for "arranging their own Walima" (wedding feast).

University Issues Stern Denial

In an official circular issued on February 24, the university’s Assistant Registrar clarified that the notice is "totally fake" and that no such directive has ever been considered, let alone issued.

"It is hereby notified for all concerned that the notification... regarding arranging Nikah if any Boy & Girl found standing together during the Holy month of Ramadan is being circulated on social media is totally fake," the university stated.

The administration further emphasised that the document was a malicious attempt to "malign the image of the university" and urged students and the public to rely only on the official university website for information.

Legal Action and Student Reactions

Taking the matter beyond a simple denial, JMI has officially lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

The university is seeking to identify the miscreants responsible for forging official letterheads and signatures to spread communal misinformation.

On campus, the mood shifted from initial shock to amusement. The "forced marriage" notice triggered a wave of humorous memes among the student body.

One viral post quipped, "POV: You asked for class notes, and now you're planning a wedding," while others joked about needing a "safety cousin" to walk to the library.