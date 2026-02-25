Updated 25 February 2026 at 17:14 IST
Fact-Check: Did Jamia Millia Islamia Ban Couples During Ramadan? The Truth Behind the Viral 'Nikah' Notice
Viral claims that Jamia Millia Islamia banned couples or posted a “Nikah” notice during Ramadan are circulating widely online. This fact-check separates misinformation from verified facts and explains what the university actually issued and what’s false about the viral notice.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A sensational notification supposedly issued by the administration of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has set social media ablaze this week.
The document, which carries the university’s official letterhead, claims that any boy and girl found standing together on campus during the holy month of Ramadan will be forcibly married on the spot.
However, after a clarification from the university and an investigation into the document's origins, the claim has been debunked as a total fake.
The Viral Claim
The notice, dated February 20, 2026, quickly moved from WhatsApp groups to mainstream social media platforms.
Advertisement
It stated that "standing together in a couple (boy & girl) is strictly prohibited" to respect the sanctity of Ramadan.
The most controversial clause suggested that violators would have their Nikah (marriage) arranged immediately by the university, adding with a touch of sarcasm that the couple would be responsible for "arranging their own Walima" (wedding feast).
Advertisement
University Issues Stern Denial
In an official circular issued on February 24, the university’s Assistant Registrar clarified that the notice is "totally fake" and that no such directive has ever been considered, let alone issued.
"It is hereby notified for all concerned that the notification... regarding arranging Nikah if any Boy & Girl found standing together during the Holy month of Ramadan is being circulated on social media is totally fake," the university stated.
The administration further emphasised that the document was a malicious attempt to "malign the image of the university" and urged students and the public to rely only on the official university website for information.
Legal Action and Student Reactions
Taking the matter beyond a simple denial, JMI has officially lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.
The university is seeking to identify the miscreants responsible for forging official letterheads and signatures to spread communal misinformation.
On campus, the mood shifted from initial shock to amusement. The "forced marriage" notice triggered a wave of humorous memes among the student body.
One viral post quipped, "POV: You asked for class notes, and now you're planning a wedding," while others joked about needing a "safety cousin" to walk to the library.
The university remains a secular academic space, and the viral notice is a prank or a targeted disinformation campaign designed to provoke controversy during the festive month.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 25 February 2026 at 17:06 IST