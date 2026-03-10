Fact Check: No ‘Toxic Oil Rain’ Threat To India; Fresh Snowfall Likely In Kashmir, Say Weather Experts | Image: X

As rumours of petrol rain and toxic smoke plumes from Tehran grip social media, weather experts and meteorologists have stepped in to dismiss the rumours.

Contrary to viral posts suggesting that smoke from bombed Iranian oil depots could trigger toxic precipitation in India, experts confirm that such an event is atmospherically impossible.

The real weather story for North India involves a standard Western Disturbance (WD), which is set to bring much-needed relief to the parched mountains of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Debunking the "Tehran Smoke" Myth

The anxiety stems from recent strikes on fuel infrastructure in Tehran, which reportedly caused localised black rain in the Iranian capital.

Advertisement

However, the idea that this plume could travel thousands of kilometres to India is scientifically unfounded.

Meteorologists explain that for pollutants to reach South Asia in toxic concentrations, it would require the sustained burning of hundreds of oil wells, similar to the 1991 Gulf War, alongside very specific, unchanging wind patterns.

Advertisement

The current fires in Iran were relatively short-lived and have already dispersed.

"One should avoid any such news of oil or smoke plumes travelling to India. The current cloud cluster visible over Afghanistan is a newly formed system, not a remnant of smoke," wrote a weather forecaster, Navdeep Dahiya.

Rain and Snow Forecast for the Himalayas

While the oil rain is a myth, actual rain and snow are very much on the horizon. A fresh Western Disturbance is currently approaching the Himalayas. Over the next three days, this system is expected to bring:

Kashmir & Himachal Pradesh

Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall, particularly in the higher reaches. A dip of 4°C to 6°C is expected in these regions, providing a break from the unusually warm start to March. Experts clarify that WDs travel eastward through cycles of regeneration.

The clouds currently moving toward India are fresh moisture-laden systems born over the Caspian and Afghan regions, completely separate from any industrial activity in the Middle East.

Dry Weather for the Northern Plains

While the hills get a winter dusting, the plains of North India will remain largely dry.

Residents in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan can expect partially cloudy skies over the next few days. 0% chance of rain, as the moisture will be largely trapped by the mountain ranges.

Rising temperatures, with some areas already seeing heat levels 7°C above the seasonal norm.