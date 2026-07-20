BREAKING: ‘Facts and Logic Leave No Room for Storm': PM Modi Addresses Nation as Monsoon Session Kicks Off

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for constructive and productive proceedings in Parliament as the Monsoon Session commenced, asserting that debates grounded in facts and logic leave no room for disruption.

"I am firmly convinced that where there are facts and logic, there is no room for a storm," the prime minister said.

Addressing the nation outside Hans Dwar ahead of the session, drawing a parallel between the rainy season and Parliament's Monsoon Session, PM Modi called for proactive and productive proceedings.

"Be it the monsoon or the monsoon session, if both are proactive, they prove to be highly productive. And when both are productive, it leads to the welfare of the nation and the well-being of all living beings," he said.

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Further, highlighting the collective experience, he added, "A positive spirit is essential for achieving the nation's goals. Our House has very experienced Members of Parliament. Regardless of their party affiliation, they possess a wealth of experience."

PM Modi said both Parliament and the country needed to benefit from the experience and knowledge of its elected representatives.

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