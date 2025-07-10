Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Fadnavis Brings Good News For Mumbai’s IT Hub Hinjawadi, Metro By 2025

Updated 10 July 2025 at 17:42 IST

Fadnavis Brings Good News For Mumbai’s IT Hub Hinjawadi, Metro By 2025

Fadnavis Brings Good News For Mumbai’s IT Hub Hinjawadi, Metro By 2025

Reported by: Bhawana Gariya
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Devendra Fadnavis Announces Single Point Authority To Fast-Track Hinjawadi Projects
Devendra Fadnavis Announces Single Point Authority To Fast-Track Hinjawadi Projects | Image: X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday assured members of the IT Forum that the long-delayed Hinjawadi Metro project will be completed by December 2025. In a bid to fast-track infrastructure development, he also announced the creation of a Single Point Authority to streamline coordination among government departments.

The announcements were made during a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan, spearheaded by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with representatives from the IT Forum, housing societies, and senior government officials, were in attendance.

Key Directives by the Chief Minister:

  • Single Point Authority for project coordination
  • PMRDA to handle land acquisition
  • Laxmi Chowk bridge to be widened to 6 lanes
  • Hinjawadi Metro to be completed by December 2025
  • MIDC to finish road widening
  • Metro authority to arrange parking
  • TDR and land acquisition to be completed in one month
  • Modern technology for traffic control
  • Pimpri-Chinchwad Police to manage traffic
  • NHAI to start pending highway work, including underpasses at Punawale, Tathawade, and Bhumkar Chowk

A time-bound action plan will now be implemented to fast-track all these developments.

Challenges Faced by Hinjawadi IT Park

Hinjawadi IT Park, counted among India’s largest technology corridors with a workforce exceeding five lakh, continues to face serious infrastructure and civic challenges.

Despite being home to several multinational firms and a vital contributor to the state’s economy, the IT park and nearby villages struggle with inadequate basic amenities. The persistent lack of well-maintained roads, public transport, and coordinated civic services not only hampers daily commuting but also affects the quality of life for both employees and residents in the area.

ALSO READ: Bengal MLA’s Car Rams Into Two-Wheeler in Balasore, One Dead

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 10 July 2025 at 16:52 IST