Fadnavis Brings Good News For Mumbai’s IT Hub Hinjawadi, Metro By 2025

Updated 10 July 2025 at 17:42 IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday assured members of the IT Forum that the long-delayed Hinjawadi Metro project will be completed by December 2025. In a bid to fast-track infrastructure development, he also announced the creation of a Single Point Authority to streamline coordination among government departments.
The announcements were made during a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan, spearheaded by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with representatives from the IT Forum, housing societies, and senior government officials, were in attendance.
Key Directives by the Chief Minister:
A time-bound action plan will now be implemented to fast-track all these developments.
Hinjawadi IT Park, counted among India’s largest technology corridors with a workforce exceeding five lakh, continues to face serious infrastructure and civic challenges.
Despite being home to several multinational firms and a vital contributor to the state’s economy, the IT park and nearby villages struggle with inadequate basic amenities. The persistent lack of well-maintained roads, public transport, and coordinated civic services not only hampers daily commuting but also affects the quality of life for both employees and residents in the area.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 10 July 2025 at 16:52 IST