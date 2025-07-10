Fadnavis Brings Good News For Mumbai’s IT Hub Hinjawadi, Metro By 2025

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday assured members of the IT Forum that the long-delayed Hinjawadi Metro project will be completed by December 2025. In a bid to fast-track infrastructure development, he also announced the creation of a Single Point Authority to streamline coordination among government departments.

The announcements were made during a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan, spearheaded by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with representatives from the IT Forum, housing societies, and senior government officials, were in attendance.

Key Directives by the Chief Minister:

Single Point Authority for project coordination

PMRDA to handle land acquisition

Laxmi Chowk bridge to be widened to 6 lanes

Hinjawadi Metro to be completed by December 2025

MIDC to finish road widening

Metro authority to arrange parking

TDR and land acquisition to be completed in one month

Modern technology for traffic control

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police to manage traffic

NHAI to start pending highway work, including underpasses at Punawale, Tathawade, and Bhumkar Chowk

A time-bound action plan will now be implemented to fast-track all these developments.

Challenges Faced by Hinjawadi IT Park

Hinjawadi IT Park, counted among India’s largest technology corridors with a workforce exceeding five lakh, continues to face serious infrastructure and civic challenges.