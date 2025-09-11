'Insult to Maratha King': Fadnavis Condemns Karnataka Govt for Renaming Shivajinagar Metro Station After St. Mary

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis publicly criticized the Congress-led government in Karnataka on Thursday for its consideration of a proposal to rename the Shivajinagar metro rail station in Bengaluru after St. Mary. He characterized the potential change as an insult to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

During a press interaction, Fadnavis stated, "I strongly condemn the Karnataka government's move to rename Shivajinagar metro station in Bengaluru after St. Mary. It is an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." He further added, "The Congress has continued its tradition of insulting the Maratha warrior king since the time of Nehru, who made comments against Shivaji Maharaj in his book 'Discovery of India'."

Karnataka Chief Minister's Promise to Rename Shivaji Metro Station Sparks Row

The political controversy originated from an announcement made by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. While participating in the inauguration of the annual feast at St. Mary’s Basilica, he assured Archbishop Peter Machado of a positive response to the community's requests. These requests included funding for the basilica's renovation and naming the nearby Shivajinagar metro station, which is a part of the Pink Line, after St. Mary.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar later addressed the media to clarify the government's position, backing Siddaramaiah’s remarks. He emphasized that the government was merely considering a request and that no official decision had been finalized. "We have just discussed it. I think there is a request. There is nothing wrong with a request. We will take a call on that," Shivakumar was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the agency responsible for the metro system, has not issued any official statement regarding the proposal.

Public Opposition and Social Media Outcry Suggest Alternative Names Like Shankar Nag

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's promise has triggered a significant backlash on social media and among the public. Many netizens have expressed strong opposition to the proposed name change, arguing that the station should instead honor a prominent local figure.

A recurring suggestion has been to name the station after the late Kannada actor and cultural icon Shankar Nag, who is credited with envisioning a rapid transit system for Bengaluru in the 1980s. Social media users have questioned the logic behind the proposed change, with one user writing, “What’s happening! It’s a shame. Why does the Karnataka government want to name the metro station Saint Mary? Why not after Kannadigas like Shankar Nag or other deserving people?”