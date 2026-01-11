'Failed to Protect...': Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Kerala CM Over Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday criticised Kerala's handling of the Sabarimala gold theft case, questioning the state's ability to protect the temple's treasury.

Shah demanded the investigation be handed over to a neutral agency, alleging two Kerala ministers are under suspicion. He accused Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of failing to ensure a fair probe, saying the BJP will agitate and raise awareness across Kerala until the investigation is transferred.

Addressing a gathering of newly elected local body representatives here today, Shah said, "...Can those who failed to protect the Sabarimala temple's treasury protect our faith?... If anyone can protect the fundamental faith of Kerala, it is only the BJP... this theft is not just a matter of the faith of the people of Kerala, but the entire country is watching you (Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan) with great apprehension... I have seen the FIR, and a virus to protect the culprits has been injected into it... Two of your ministers are under suspicion... How can you deliver justice and conduct a neutral investigation?... The UDF can't do it either because evidence of their collusion is also going viral... I demand that the Chief Minister of Kerala hand over the investigation to a neutral agency... Until the investigation is handed over to a neutral agency, the BJP will agitate in every village in Kerala and conduct public awareness campaigns... Pinarayi Vijayan, we will turn the people against you, and you will have to hand over the investigation... Pinarayi Vijayan, your time is up..."

The Sabarimala gold theft case involves the alleged misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kg of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols.

On January 9, 2026, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested the temple's senior Tantri (chief priest), Kandararu Rajeevaru. He is accused of criminal conspiracy and "silent permission" for removing the gold-plated artefacts from the temple premises in violation of ritual procedures. The theft allegedly occurred in 2019 under the pretext of refinishing and gold-plating temple artefacts.

Shah said the BJP's support in Kerala is steadily increasing and expressed confidence that the party will form the government in the upcoming state election this year. He also launched a sharp attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front in the State and the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Shah also criticised Kerala's LDF and UDF governments, alleging they can't protect the state from "divisive forces" like Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI, and SDPI, claiming they're vote banks.

"Friends, tell me: can the LDF and UDF protect Kerala from Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI, and the now-growing SDPI?... They cannot. PFI, SDPI, and Jamaat-e-Islami are their vote banks; they will never take any action against them... If anyone can save Kerala from their divisive agenda, it is the BJP...," said the Union Home Minister.

Shah highlighted the BJP's initiatives, such as abolishing triple talaq and introducing a Waqf law to curb corruption, noting that these moves are opposed by the LDF and UDF. He questioned Kerala CM on the protection of 400 acres in Ernakulam from the Waqf Board, protecting land rights and the dignity of Muslim women, emphasising the BJP's stance of "justice for all, appeasement to none".

"We abolish triple talaq, and both the LDF and UDF oppose it... Today, I want to ask the Chief Minister of Kerala a clear question: Do Muslim women have the right to live with dignity or not?... We bring in a law to eliminate corruption in the Waqf, which both of them oppose... Today, I want to ask a clear question: 400 acres of land belonging to 600 Christian and Hindu families in Ernakulam have been usurped in the name of the Waqf Board. What are your thoughts on protecting that land?... The LDF and UDF cannot protect Kerala from all this because they have accepted appeasement as a policy, and when you do that, you don't do justice to anyone... That is why the BJP's policy is justice for all and appeasement to none...", said Shah.

Shah emphasised Kerala needs balanced development, criticising LDF and UDF governments for relying on remittances from Keralites abroad.

"...Kerala's development should be balanced... The LDF and UDF governments in Kerala are content with the money sent by Keralites working abroad... While I appreciate Keralites working abroad, I want to ask the LDF and UDF whether it is the responsibility of the Kerala government to support families whose members don't send money from abroad... Whose responsibility is it to bring about improvements for those millions of people?... Today, I have come to tell the people of Kerala that wherever the BJP and NDA have come to power, they have transformed those states into developed states...", he said.

Shah said BJP-led states have achieved transformation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers a balanced development model. He urged Kerala to shift from remittance-dependent growth to inclusive development for all citizens.

"PM Modi has presented a balanced development model to the world... Kerala should also abandon the idea of remittance-based, one-dimensional development and plan for the development of every citizen of Kerala...", added Shah.

Shah declared the BJP's growing influence in Kerala, citing rising vote share: 11% (2014), 16% (2019), and 20% (2024). Shah predicts the BJP's vote share will reach 30-40% by 2026, with the aim of securing a CM seat. He highlighted local wins (30 Gram Panchayats, 2 municipalities, and the Thiruvananthapuram mayor) and credited the sacrifices of party workers.

"The people of Kerala are giving their support to the BJP, and our support is growing... In 2014, we received 11% of the vote; in 2019, 16%; and in 2024, 20%... Now, the journey from 20% to 30% and 40% won't be that long, and we will prove this in 2026... We have already achieved this across the country, but now it's Kerala's turn... This time, a BJP Chief Minister will definitely be elected in Kerala... This change in Kerala is not limited to the cities alone... We have won 30 Gram Panchayats, two municipalities, and our mayor is currently serving Thiruvananthapuram... This journey of victory has been made possible only because of the sacrifices of our hundreds of party workers who have given their all... Today, with great humility, on behalf of the BJP, I want to dedicate our victory to the hundreds of party workers who have served time in jail and to their families...", said Shah.

Amit Shah criticised Kerala's LDF and UDF, alleging they're hindering the state's progress through "match-fixing". Shah urged Keralites to choose the BJP's NDA for development, security, and the protection of beliefs, citing the decline of the Communist and Congress parties globally and nationally. He emphasised a humble approach and a clear vision for Kerala's future.

"The match-fixing between the LDF and UDF has stalled this state with its immense potential, and our Kerala is experiencing a strange kind of stagnation... But I have come to this workers' conference to appeal to the people of Kerala: the path to Kerala's future, whether it be development, security, or the protection of our beliefs, cannot be achieved through the LDF or the UDF... Communist parties have disappeared all over the world, and the Congress party is fading away throughout our country. Now, the path to Kerala's development lies only with Narendra Modi's NDA... What is needed is to approach the people of Kerala with humility and a clear vision...", he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed BJP's Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation win as a stepping stone to forming a BJP government in Kerala. Shah outlined the BJP's goals: developing Kerala, protecting faith, and countering anti-national forces. He emphasised PM Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, linking Kerala's progress to national growth.

"...This victory is not our goal... but a stepping stone towards achieving our goal... Our ultimate goal is to form a government in Kerala under the lotus symbol and bring a BJP Chief Minister... Our goal is to make Kerala fully developed... and to protect Kerala from anti-national forces... to protect the power of faith that has existed in Kerala for centuries... The people of Kerala also believe that the UDF and LDF cannot accomplish these three tasks; only the NDA, led by Narendra Modi, can do so... Narendra Modi has envisioned making this country a developed India by 2047... I have come here today to tell the people of Kerala that the path to a developed India goes through a developed Kerala", he added.

Last month, the BJP-led NDA made history in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, securing control of the corporation and ending the LDF's 40-year rule. Of the 101 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the NDA secured 50, the LDF 29, the UDF 19, and two went to independent candidates.