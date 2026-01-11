Out On Evening Walk, Retired Army Officer Mowed Down In Haryana

Panchkula: An 85-year-old retired Army officer's routine evening walk turned into a nightmare as he was hit and killed by an unidentified vehicle in Haryana's Panchkula, police said on Sunday. As per reports, this is suspected to be a hit-and-run case.

The tragic incident took place on Friday evening when Lieutenant General Kulwant Singh Mann (Retired) was walking near his home in Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex (MDC). Following the accident, Mann was rushed to Command Hospital in Chandimandir, however, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office.

Mann was the 25th Director General of Infantry and 6th Colonel of the Bihar Regiment. The regiment condoled the demise of Mann, saying, “The General was an icon and Father Figure for the Regiment, an inspiring leader and a soldier of rare distinction whose life was devoted to honour, duty and service of the Nation. The General Officer had met with an unfortunate accident yesterday during his evening walk.”

It added, “We pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to his family members to bear this irreparable loss. The Regiment stands with the family in this moment of grief.”

Mann was commissioned into 3d Battalion the Bihar Regiment on 12 Jun 1960. He raised and commanded 12th Battalion the Bihar Regiment. In addition, the General Officer had tenated many more prestigious appointments in his esteemed career spanning over three and half decades to include command of a Mountain Brigade, an Infantry Brigade, an Infantry Division, Commandant of Infantry School, Director Faculty of Studies, College of Combat and the Commandant of the Bihar Regimental Centre. He retired from active service on 31 Dec 1996 and continued to contribute towards the service especially the Bihar Regiment.

