Will Schools & Offices Remain Closed In Delhi As Govt Imposes GRAP-IV Rules Amid Rising Pollution?

New Delhi: Schools and offices will be affected in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) since the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday imposed the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) rules amid rising levels of pollution.

According to the rules under GRAP-IV, state governments in the NCR and the GNCTD will mandatorily conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a ‘hybrid’ mode i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

As per a government press release, NCR state governments and the GNCTD may take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to allow 50% employees to work from office, while the rest could work from home. “The Central Government may take appropriate decisions on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices,” the release added.

The GRAP-IV restrictions also ban the entry of trucks into Delhi. However, trucks carrying essential commodities or providing essential services will be allowed to enter the national capital. All LNG/CNG/Electric/ BS-VI diesel trucks shall also be permitted to enter Delhi.

Advertisement

Further, the government advised children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, as much as possible.

The central government imposed GRAP-IV restrictions just hours after the imposition of GRAP-III on Saturday. Noting a sharp increase further in AQI levels of Delhi during the day, an urgent meeting was conducted at 6:30 pm to review the air quality situation in the region.

Advertisement