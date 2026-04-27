Fake Alert: Don’t Click on Links Promising Free Laptops Under New Govt Scheme

A viral WhatsApp message claiming that the Government of India is distributing free laptops under a so-called "National Student Laptop Scheme 2026" has been officially debunked. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a fact-check clarifying that this claim is entirely false and that no such scheme has been announced by the government.

The circulating message typically encourages students to apply through a provided link to secure a free device. However, authorities have warned that these messages are often used as a front for scams designed to steal personal or financial information from unsuspecting users.

Officials are urging the public to remain cautious and avoid clicking on unknown or suspicious links found in such forwards. To prevent the spread of misinformation, citizens are advised to verify any government-related announcements through official portals and refrain from sharing unverified messages with others.