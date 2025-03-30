Fake Apple Products Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Goa, Three Arrested

Panjim: A massive consignment of fake Apple products worth Rs 1 crore have been seized by the Goa police. During the crackdown on the counterfeit Apple products the Goa police also arrested three accused involved in the illegal act and seized fake Apple products from various shops in Mapusa. A senior police official identified the accused as Arjun Kumar, Karmi Bharti, and Dashrath Puri, all hailing from Rajasthan. The police are interrogating the three accused to determine other members involved in the fraud game.

The Goa police officials stated that the accused were apprehended on March 27 after a raid was conducted at their shops. The police recovered a range of counterfeit Apple products, including back panels, batteries, flashlights, cameras, earphones, power adapters, and data cables.

According to a police spokesperson, the raid was conducted in collaboration with staffers from Apple Inc. The police received a tip-off about the sale of counterfeit Apple products in Mapusa and launched an investigation. The raid was carried out at multiple shops in the area, and the police recovered a large quantity of fake Apple products. The spokesperson stated that the products were of inferior quality and were being sold as genuine Apple products.

The three accused individuals, Arjun Kumar, Karmi Bharti, and Dashrath Puri, were arrested and charged under the Copyright Act. The police spokesperson stated that the accused had been selling counterfeit Apple products for a considerable period and had made a significant profit from the sales. The accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody.

The police are investigating the matter further and have registered a case under the Copyright Act. The spokesperson stated that the police would also be investigating the source of the counterfeit products and the distribution network. The accused could face severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines, if found guilty.

Impact