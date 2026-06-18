Babies Sold for Lakhs, Fake Birth Records: Delhi Police Bust Major Newborn Trafficking Racket; 12 Arrested, 5 Infants Rescued

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on human trafficking, Delhi Police has busted an interstate syndicate allegedly involved in the illegal buying and selling of newborn babies.

Twelve people, including the alleged kingpin of the racket, have been arrested, while five newborn infants have been rescued during the operation.

According to investigators, the accused procured babies from different states, manipulated birth records and other documents, and sold the infants to prospective parents for lakhs of rupees.

Further, as per police sources, evidence gathered during the probe indicates that more than 20 newborn babies may have been sold through the syndicate, and now they are examining financial transactions, medical records as well as communication devices seized during the raids to identify additional victims and buyers.

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Kingpin Claimed to Be a Doctor

Among those arrested is a woman who allegedly operated a nursing home and presented herself as a doctor. However, they are verifying her educational and professional credentials and have not yet confirmed whether she is a qualified medical practitioner.

Investigators suspect the nursing home was used as a key link in the trafficking network, facilitating the procurement and sale of newborn babies.

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Five Newborn Babies Rescued

During the operation, police rescued five infants of varying ages.

The rescued babies include:

One infant aged four months

Two infants aged 27 days

One infant aged 20 days

One infant aged just five days

Authorities are now working to identify the biological families of the children and determine the circumstances under which they were trafficked.

Further, investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the trafficking network and identify all those involved.