Delhi Horror: Man Shot Dead in Broad Daylight, CCTV Captures Accused Fleeing on Scooter

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead in broad daylight in Delhi's Dayalpur area after three assailants opened fire at him before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage that has surfaced after the incident shows the accused escaping on a scooter, with one of them seen carrying a pistol in his hand.

The incident took place in Nehru Vihar under the Dayalpur Police Station area on Monday evening at around 6:10 pm.

The victim, identified as Rashid, son of Hazi Yunus, sustained critical gunshot injuries during the attack. He was immediately rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Following the incident, the victim's family has demanded the harshest possible punishment for the perpetrators.

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Rashid's father alleged that the attackers arrived on a scooter and opened fire on his son before fleeing.

"Those who shot my son should either be killed in an encounter or hanged," he said.

CCTV Footage Captures Accused Fleeing

Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area has emerged as a crucial lead in the case.

The visuals show three suspects riding a scooter shortly after the shooting, as two of the accused are seen wearing helmets, while the third appears to be wearing a cap and a black mask.

In one of the clips, an accused can be seen holding a pistol while fleeing the scene. The footage also shows the scooter losing balance and falling on the road before the suspects quickly get back up and escape.

The brazen escape has raised concerns among residents, as the accused carried out the attack and fled through public roads before police could intercept them.

Further, a forensic team was also deployed to the crime scene shortly after the incident and collected evidence to assist the investigation.

Police officials said a case is being registered under relevant sections of law at Dayalpur Police Station, and multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest those involved.

Authorities claim to have uncovered substantial leads and are tracking the movement of the accused through CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs.