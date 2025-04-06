‘Fake’ Cardiologist, 7 Deaths, 15 Surgeries: How Did a Fraud Doctor Operate for Months in MP Hospital? NHRC to Probe | Image: Freepik

Madhya Pradesh: A man who posed as a cardiologist at a reputed hospital in Madhya Pradesh 's Damoh, allegedly performed at least 15 heart surgeries over two months, leading to seven confirmed deaths and sparking outrage and investigation.

Authorities said the accused, Narendra Yadav, falsely claimed to be a London-based heart specialist named Dr. N John Camm. He remained absconding after a complaint exposed the fraud.

The complaint, filed in February 2025 with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), stated that Yadav treated patients at Mission Hospital in Damoh between December 2024 and February 2025, posing as the renowned UK-based cardiologist. During this period, several patients reportedly died due to suspected medical negligence.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Mukesh Jain and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Vikram Chauhan confirmed that at least seven deaths occurred due to the alleged malpractice. “Yes, seven cases have been verified where negligence during treatment was suspected. The matter is under thorough investigation,” they stated.

Damoh Collector Sudhir Kochar informed that a special investigation team had been formed to probe the allegations. “We are taking the issue seriously. However, we will not make any statements until the inquiry concludes,” he said.

The case came to light when media reports highlighted rising deaths at the Mission Hospital during heart procedures performed by the accused. It triggered shock and anger among bereaved families, who said they were unaware that an unqualified man had been treating their loved ones.

'We Were Told She Died of a Heart Attack'

Nabi Qureshi, a resident of Damoh, lost his 63-year-old mother, Raheesa, after she was admitted to Mission Hospital following a heart attack on January 13. According to him, an angiography was done the next day, and she underwent angioplasty on January 16.

“She reportedly suffered a massive heart attack during the procedure and was put on a ventilator. She died shortly after,” Qureshi said. “We were told she died of a heart attack, so we didn’t go for a postmortem. But we later learned from the media that a fake doctor was operating on patients. No one from the hospital or administration has even spoken to us till now.”

‘Came for Gas Trouble, Died After Heart Surgery’

In another case, Jitendra Singh from Patera said his father, Mangal Singh, was admitted on February 4 for what was believed to be a minor gas problem. Doctors recommended angiography and later a heart surgery.

“He died within hours of the surgery,” Singh said. “Doctors were unavailable before and after the operation. They asked us to buy an Rs 8,000 injection but never administered it.”

Families now demand answers and accountability. The hospital, meanwhile, has not issued an official statement regarding the fake doctor or the treatment provided during the period in question.

NHRC Team to Visit Damoh in April

The NHRC has taken cognizance of the matter and announced that a team will visit Damoh from April 7 to 9 to conduct an on-ground investigation. NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo confirmed that the team will examine the hospital, its staff, and concerned administrative officials named in the complaint.

The incident has raised serious questions about verification of medical credentials and oversight in private hospitals. Locals and patient families are now calling for swift justice, stronger regulation, and immediate arrest of the accused.