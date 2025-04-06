Punjab Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Ends 98-Day Hunger Strike Over MSP Demand

Punjab: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Sunday ended his indefinite hunger strike after 131 days. He had begun on November 26 last year, demanding a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other key issues concerning farmers.

Dallewal broke his fast during a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ held at Sirhind in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district, marking the end of a protest that lasted over three months.

He was later discharged from Park Hospital in Patiala, where he had been receiving medical care during his hunger strike.

Appeals from Union Ministers Prompted Decision

The decision to end the fast came a day after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu appealed to Dallewal to call off his fast-unto-death.

The two ministers had urged him to prioritize his health while assuring that the Centre remained open to dialogue on farmers’ concerns.

Dallewal Thanks Supporters, Slams Police Action

After ending his fast, Dallewal addressed the gathering at the Mahapanchayat and thanked supporters of the farmers’ movement.

He also raised concerns over alleged police action against young supporters of the protest.

“I thank everyone for the support to the farmers' movement... I want to alert the Punjab police that the boys who tried to support us were charged with fake cases... We are trying to rebuild the movement and take it to the entire country,” Dallewal said.

A Hunger Strike for Farmers’ Rights

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a senior leader representing the joint platform of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), has been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26 last year, demanding that the Centre address farmers' issues.

Although he began receiving medical assistance at the Khanauri protest site after talks were initiated between farmer leaders and the Centre in January, Dallewal has continued his fast.

On Saturday, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged Dallewal to end his hunger strike. In a post on X, he said, “The ongoing dialogue between the Government of India and farmers’ organisations regarding their demands is progressing. Farmer leader Shri Jagjit Singh Dallewal has returned from the hospital, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We request him to end his fast and join discussions scheduled for 11 am on May 4.”

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also made a similar appeal, emphasizing the importance of Dallewal’s health. “Your life is invaluable to the people of Punjab, and your leadership is vital to the ongoing struggle of farmers and farm workers,” Bittu said.

He added that BJP ministers and senior leaders had inquired about Dallewal’s well-being during the recent Lok Sabha session and extended their best wishes for his recovery.