‘Fake’ Doctor Arrested After 7 Deaths, 15 Heart Surgeries at MP Hospital: Sources

Madhya Pradesh : In a major breakthrough in the Damoh fake doctor case, Narendra Yadav, who posed as Dr. Narendra John Kem, claiming to be a renowned cardiologist from London was finally taken into custody from Uttar Pradesh, as per the sources.

The arrest came weeks after he remained absconding, following allegations that he conducted at least 15 heart procedures, resulting in seven deaths between December 2024 and February 2025 at Mission Hospital in Damoh.

The arrest was not officially confirmed by the police at the time of filing this report, but multiple sources indicated that Yadav had been detained for questioning.

A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived at the Mission Hospital on Monday, along with local police officials, and began questioning the hospital staff regarding the fake doctor’s involvement.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) and other senior health officials were also summoned to the hospital for interrogation.

The NHRC had earlier taken suo motu cognizance of the matter after media reports and a formal complaint alleged gross medical negligence and fraudulent medical practices.

How the Fraud Was Exposed

Yadav allegedly introduced himself as Dr. N John Camm, a reputed cardiologist from the UK. He worked at Mission Hospital for nearly two months, performing complex heart procedures without proper qualifications or verification.

The case came into the spotlight when reports surfaced of a sharp rise in patient deaths following surgeries conducted by him. A formal complaint was lodged with the NHRC in February 2025, prompting an immediate investigation.

Multiple Lives Lost

Families of the victims revealed how they trusted the hospital and were misled by the fake identity of the accused.

Nabi Qureshi, a local resident, said, “We were told she died of a heart attack, so we didn’t go for a postmortem. But we later learned from the media that a fake doctor was operating on patients. No one from the hospital or administration has even spoken to us till now.”

His 63-year-old mother, Raheesa, died after being admitted for a heart problem. She underwent angioplasty under Yadav’s supervision and passed away shortly after.

In another heart-wrenching case, Jitendra Singh from Patera shared how his father, Mangal Singh, was admitted for gas trouble, but the hospital recommended a heart surgery. “He died within hours of the surgery,” Singh said. “Doctors were unavailable before and after the operation. They asked us to buy an Rs 8,000 injection but never administered it.”

Authorities Respond

Damoh Collector Sudhir Kochar confirmed that a special investigation team had been formed to probe the matter. “We are taking the issue seriously. However, we will not make any statements until the inquiry concludes,” he said.

CMHO Dr. Mukesh Jain and District Health Officer Dr. Vikram Chauhan verified that at least two deaths occurred due to suspected negligence. “Yes, two cases have been verified where negligence during treatment was suspected. The matter is under thorough investigation,” they stated.

Outrage and Demands for Justice