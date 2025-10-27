'Fake': India Debunks Pakistan's AI Propaganda Over Doctored Amit Shah Video

After a failed attempt to tarnish the image of the Indian Army by digitally altering a speech by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), pro-Pakistani social media accounts are once again spreading disinformation, this time targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Multiple pro-Pakistani social media handles have posted a doctored video of the Home Minister falsely claiming he expressed a desire to "saffronize" the Indian Army. The video was altered using Artificial Intelligence (AI) deepfake technology.

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit quickly exposed this agenda, posting the original video to counter the false propaganda aimed at damaging India's international image.

The government agency has also named the social media handles responsible for the manipulation to suit Pakistan's agenda.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check wrote, "Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Union Minister @AmitShah, falsely claiming that his recent statement expressed a desire for the saffronization of the #IndianArmy. Union Minister @AmitShahhas NOT made any such statement. This #AI-generated #fake video is being circulated to mislead people."

Providing a link to the original video, PIB Fact Check wrote, "Watch the Original video: https://youtube.com/watch?v=lL1f2_JakI4"

To combat the malicious distortion of facts, the PIB Fact Check urged citizens to report manipulated content immediately, providing contact information: "+91 8799711259, factcheck@pib.gov.in."

Despite its dire economic situation, Pakistan continues its efforts to back terrorism and support propagandist attempts to defame India.