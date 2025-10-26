Updated 26 October 2025 at 15:15 IST
PIB Exposes Pro-Pakistan Social Media Handle's Deepfake Propaganda Targeting Indian Army DGMO
Pro-Pakistan handles have continuously used social media platforms to spread false information and attempted to malign India's image. This is another failed attempt in a string of efforts to defame the Army and target chiefs of Indian tri-services (Army, Navy, Air Force).
- India News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
In a mischievous attempt to defame the Indian Army, a Pro-Pakistan social media handle has digitally altered a speech by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and Deputy Chief Of Army Staff (Strategy), to spread false propaganda.
Fact-Check and Exposure
This malicious attempt to tarnish the image of the Indian Army by spreading fake news has been called out by India. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit posted the digitally altered video on its X handle, alerting netizens to be cautious of the false information being spread by such handles.
Calling the video "fake," the PIB Fact Check unit wrote, "Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai with false claims suggesting he said that politicization or saffronization of the Indian Armed Forces would damage the morale of the Army... Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai has NOT made any such statement."
Exposing the agenda, the government agency confirmed that the video was manipulated using the deepfake technique.
Advertisement
"This #AI-generated #fake video is being circulated to mislead people and create distrust against the Indian Armed Forces," the PIB stated.
The video clip that was shamelessly distorted was taken from Lt. General Ghai's actual speech during Republic Media Network's "Forces First Conclave," held on October 18, 2025.
Advertisement
For reference, the PIB posted the link of the original video with the caption: "Watch the genuine, unedited video here: https://youtu.be/g-j8cXHNrvo"
Call For Action
Pro-Pakistan handles have continuously used social media platforms to spread false information and attempted to malign India's image. This is another failed attempt in a string of efforts to defame the Army and target chiefs of Indian tri-services (Army, Navy, Air Force).
The PIB's Fact Check unit, which counters such false and irresponsible claims, urged the public to report any similar content immediately: "If you come across such content, please report it immediately: +91 8799711259, factcheck@pib.gov.in," the unit wrote in its X post.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 26 October 2025 at 15:12 IST