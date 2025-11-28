Fake Letter Claims IAF Chief AP Singh Resigned After Losing 7 Rafale; PIB Says 'Pakistani Disinformation'

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has busted a fake claim being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts. The government agency clarified that a letter circulating on social media claiming that Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief AP Singh has resigned after losing seven Rafale jets and 1 Tejas aircraft is completely fake. According to PIB, “Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a letter” that falsely alleges the resignation of the Air Chief.

The PIB stated that the claims made in the letter are “baseless and are a part of an ongoing disinformation campaign launched by Pakistan against India.” The agency urged people to “avoid sharing unverified information” and rely only on official Government of India sources for accurate updates.

The fact-check body also shared a graphic highlighting that the “fake letter circulating online [is] NOT issued by [the] Indian Air Force.” The image includes screenshots of social media posts spreading the fabricated document, all marked with a prominent FAKE stamp.

Pakistani propaganda accounts were pushing the fake news of AP Singh's resignation as “breaking news”.

The fake letter read, “It has been the highest honour of my life to lead the Indian Air Force. However, recent circumstances have led me to conclude that I can no longer effectively discharge the duties of this office.”

Citizens have been advised to forward any suspicious government-related documents to the official PIB Fact Check channels. PIB has provided a WhatsApp number — +918799711259 — and an email ID — factcheck@pib.gov.in — for reporting misleading content. The agency further encouraged users to tag @PIBFactCheck on social media when encountering questionable material.