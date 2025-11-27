Noida's Jewar Airport: Latest Progress, Connectivity Plans & What Passengers Can Expect

Jewar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar on Thursday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu accompanied Yogi Adityanath for the inspection.

During the review meeting, Adityanath pointed out that the airport has still not obtained its aerodrome licence and asked officials to expedite coordination with security agencies and finish all pending compliance requirements.

When Will Jewar Airport Open?

While the construction of the Jewar Airport is still ongoing, the first phase of the facility is expected to become operational by December 2025. As per the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has examined the airport’s security standards in one of the last steps before the airport is given licence.

The Phase 1 of the airport covers 1,327 hectares of land.

How Far Is The Airport?

The Noida International Airport is strategically located. It is at a road distance of about 72 km from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, 40 km from Noida, 28 km from Greater Noida, 65 km from Gurugram and 130 km from Agra.

Connectivity

The upcoming greenfield airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh which will enhance domestic as well as international connectivity to and from Delhi NCR, Noida and Western UP.

As per a government press release, Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle-free metro service. All major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport.

The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and airport in only 21 minutes.