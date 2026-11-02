'Fake Narrative Team': Kiren Rijiju Takes A Swipe At Congress Over AI-Generated Photo Of Packed Ramlila Maidan Rally

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took a dig at the Congress over its portrayal of the INDI bloc rally in Delhi, alleging that the party had used an AI-generated photograph to depict a massive gathering at Ramlila Maidan. He accused the Congress of attempting to project a larger turnout through what he termed a “fake narrative”.

Reacting to the November 1 rally, Rijiju questioned the authenticity of the photograph shared by Congress leaders, claiming that even the AI-generated image had not been prepared properly to make the venue appear full.

In a post on X, Rijiju wrote, “To show a large crowd in Ramlila Maidan, the Congress Party should have at least prepared the AI-generated photo properly. Even the fake AI photo to show that Ramlila ground was full is not done properly by the fake narrative team of the Congress Party!"

The photograph had been shared by Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam and other party leaders, triggering a fresh exchange between the BJP and the Congress over the number of people who attended the Opposition rally.

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BJP-Congress Face Off Over Ramlila Maidan Crowd Claims

Rijiju's remarks come amid a political war of words over the INDI bloc's November 1 rally, which was organised to protest alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The BJP had earlier challenged the Congress's claims about the expected turnout. BJP MP Sambit Patra alleged that the Opposition's announcement of a 10 lakh gathering did not match the crowd present at the venue.

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Citing the seating arrangements, Patra claimed that between 5,000 and 7,000 of the 28,000 chairs placed at Ramlila Maidan were unoccupied between 3.30 pm and 4 pm. He further alleged that nearly 40 per cent of the ground remained vacant.

“You can see in the background that 40 per cent of the Ramlila Maidan, 40 per cent of the space, was vacant. Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000 to 7,000 were empty at 3.30 to 4 pm. This is the reality behind Congress’s claim of 10 lakh attendees," Patra said.

On the other hand, the Youth Congress maintained that the protest saw participation from more than 20,000 workers.

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Mamata Among Leaders At INDI Bloc Rally

The INDI bloc rally brought together several prominent Opposition leaders at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Among those present were Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The march towards the venue began at the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and proceeded to Ramlila Maidan, where thousands of supporters assembled.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of facilitating alleged vote theft. Gandhi asserted that the CEC would eventually be removed from his position and sent to jail.

He described the protest as a collective expression of public concern rather than an event belonging to any single political party or leader. Gandhi also accused the CEC of trying to suppress people's voices and said the Opposition would continue its fight to defend the Constitution through peaceful and democratic means.

The Congress leader further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not have attained their current positions without the alleged support of the CEC.

Youth Congress Claims 20,000 Workers Joined Protest

Amid the competing claims over attendance, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said more than 20,000 of its workers from different parts of the country had travelled to Delhi for the rally.

In a statement reported by P, the organisation described the mobilisation as 'Freedom Struggle 2.0'. It said young workers had covered thousands of kilometres after responding to its 'Chalo Delhi' call.

IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said the participation reflected the concerns of young people about the credibility of India's electoral system.

Chib also reiterated the organisation's demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, asserting that the campaign would continue until accountability was established.