‘Fake Patients, Listed Doctors Only on Paper': How Al Falah University Manipulated NAAC, UGC to Secure Clearances

New Delhi: In a surprising revelation, Al Falah University has come under intense scrutiny after investigators uncovered that the institution allegedly hired fake patients and listed doctors only “on paper” to mislead regulatory bodies and meet accreditation and staffing norms.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which recently attached assets worth nearly Rs 140 crore belonging to the university, says the varsity orchestrated a scheme to create the illusion of a fully functional hospital and medical faculty during inspections by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to chargesheet, individuals were brought in and recorded as patients with payments approved by senior officials to simulate hospital occupancy ahead of regulatory visits. This was part of efforts to secure favourable assessments and recognition from NAAC and UGC, investigators allege.

In addition, more than 60 doctors were employed in name only, listed as regular faculty to fulfill National Medical Commission (NMC) staffing criteria. ED officials said these doctors were on the university payroll but did not attend classes, treat patients, or participate in academic duties, effectively remaining on administrative records solely for compliance purposes.

Advertisement

The chargesheet also indicates that some appointments were made without routine police verification, a mandatory safety requirement for medical staff, further compounding regulatory violations. Senior university officials, including the vice-chancellor, reportedly acknowledged in statements that these ‘on-paper’ positions were created solely for inspections and approvals.

Al Falah’s chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, is named in the ongoing investigation, with allegations linking him to approval of questionable financial practices and staffing strategies aimed at circumventing oversight. The ED’s money-laundering probe into the university also includes examination of how funds collected from student fees were managed and deployed.

Advertisement

The development marks a dramatic escalation in regulatory action against the Al Falah institution, which earlier faced show-cause notices from NAAC over false accreditation claims and has had its membership with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) suspended. As the case progresses through the judicial process, authorities continue to investigate alleged discrepancies in university operations.