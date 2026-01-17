Updated 17 January 2026 at 20:58 IST
IndiGo Slapped With Rs 22 Crore Fine Over Massive Flight Disruptions In December
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has levied a fine of Rs 22 crore on IndiGo for disruptions in December, when the airline had cancelled scores of flights across India, triggering an aviation crisis in the country.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 17 January 2026 at 20:52 IST