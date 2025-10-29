'Fake Promises,' 'Failed Policies': KTR Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy For Destroying 'Livelihoods of Auto Drivers' in Telangana

KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, has accused the Congress government of Telangana for destroying the livelihoods of auto owners and drivers in the state.

He has particularly targeted the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for making policies in the state that has led to the deterioration of the condition of the auto owners and drivers.

In a post on X, he said, "In the run up to the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi rode in an auto rickshaw owned by Mashrath Ali. Back then, Mashrath was the proud owner of two autos. Today, I rode in an auto driven by the same Mashrath Ali. The only difference is that he had to sell both his autos and now drives one that he took on rent."

He also posted a video of his auto ride along with the post.

Drawing a parallel between the current Congress regime in the state and the previous BRS government in the state, he mentioned in his post that during the rule of the KCR government in the state, such schemes were implemented that led to the improvement in the condition of the lives of auto owners and drivers.

"During KCR’s rule, we had a scheme that helped drivers become proud owners of autos and cabs. But under the miserable rule of the Congress government led by Revanth Reddy, auto owners are being reduced back to drivers. None of the promises made by Rahul Gandhi to auto drivers in Telangana have been fulfilled," he said in his X post.

"To make matters worse, the Congress government’s ill-conceived free RTC bus rides scheme has sounded a death knell for lakhs of auto drivers across Telangana," the post added.

He also sought a reply from Rahul Gandhi on the matter.

"RahulGandhi Ji, will you answer the auto drivers whose livelihoods you have destroyed with your fake promises and failed policies?," he asked in his X post.