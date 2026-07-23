'False And Misleading': Delhi Police Deny CJP Claim Of Boys Detained For Carrying Food To Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday denied a claim by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das that three young boys were detained at Nizamuddin Police Station for carrying food to protesters at Jantar Mantar and termed it "false and misleading."

The clarification came as the CJP's protest continued at Jantar Mantar in the national capital over its demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

In a post on X, DCP South East Delhi Ravi Kumar Singh said the claim that boys were detained for carrying food to Jantar Mantar was "false and misleading."

According to the official clarification, police personnel did not stop or prevent anyone from carrying food items.

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The clarification said, "As part of routine picket/checkpost duty, the vehicle was stopped only to verify the identity of the occupants and ascertain their point of origin and destination. While IDs were being verified, the driver of the vehicle left the spot along with the vehicle and belongings. On enquiry, the occupants stated that the food items were being taken to the protest site. The driver had been arranged by one of the occupants' friends and was not personally known to them. Till the time the driver left, the deployed staff were not even aware that the food was meant for protestors."

"Police personnel were performing routine picket checking and verification duty as mandated. The claim being made is baseless and malicious, and appears intended to misrepresent a standard verification procedure," it added.

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Earlier, CJP's Saurav Das had claimed in a post on X that three young boys were detained by Delhi Police at Nizamuddin Police Station for carrying food to Jantar Mantar.

"Three young boys have been detained by the @DelhiPolice at Nizamuddin Police Station for carrying food to Jantar Mantar. Yes, you read that right! Several reports of young kids being detained for no reason. Central Delhi being cordoned off. Why is the new @CPDelhi cracking down like he is serving in North Korea? Please remember you are officers. Not goons of the government. People will not tolerate this. Stop terrorising young kids RIGHT NOW!," Das said.