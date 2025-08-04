False Ceiling Of Guwahati's PVR Cinema Collapses During Film Screening, 3 Including Children Injured

Guwahati: Three people were injured when a section of a false ceiling collapsed during the screening of a movie on Sunday, August 3, at the PVR theatre hall in Guwahati's City Centre Mall.

The injured also included children, according to reports.

This caused panic and chaos among people present in the hall during the incident.

The incident took place during the screening of the film, "Mahavatar Narsimha". It is being said that a portion of the ceiling suddenly collapsed and the remains fell on the audiences who were watching the film.

According to witnesses, the abrupt ceiling collapse left viewers baffled and terrified, prompting them to leave their seats immediately and run out of the theatre to escape unscathed.

The screening of the film was immediately stopped, and emergency procedures were initiated by the staff members present there.

Medical professionals and first responders quickly rushed to the site to assist the injured and facilitate their transfer to nearby hospitals.

According to reports, the injured have received treatment and their condition is said to be stable.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the real cause of the ceiling collapse. The movie hall has been temporarily closed following the incident and authorities are examining all structural flaws.