Raanjhanaa AI-altered Ending 'Disturbs' Dhanush, After Director Aanand L. Rai, Actor Raises Alarm At 'Happy Ending': Has Stripped The Film Of It's Soul

The re-release of the Tamil version of Raanjhanaa, Ambikapathy, with an AI-altered ending, has upset the lead actor Dhanush after the director Aanand L. Rai. The actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his strong objection to the ending of the re-released film, which has been modified using AI, without the consent of the filmmaker. Dhanush argued that the new climax has ‘stripped the movie of its soul'.

Dhanush issues first statement after Raanjhanaa re-release

On August 3, Dhanush took to his X account, revealing that this is not the movie he committed to 12 years ago. He shared a statement saying, “The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago.”



In the same post, he also urged for stricter regulations to be put in place against creative use of artificial intelligence. He added, “The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future.”

Aanand L. Rai also objects to Raanjhanaa's alternate ending by AI

On August 1, Aanand L. Rai, who directed Raanjhanaa, took to his Instagram account to share how the re-release of the film has been ‘upsetting’ for him. He noted, “To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done.”



Sharply objecting to its re-release, Aanand shared, "Let me say this as clearly as I can: I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made."



