'False, Misleading and Without Factual Basis': NCPI Rejects Reports of Internal Disputes Among MPs

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) on Friday firmly rejected media and social media reports alleging internal disputes among its Members of Parliament, describing the claims as “completely false, misleading, and without any factual basis.”

In an official statement issued by its Central Committee, the party condemned the circulating reports as misinformation and urged the public not to believe or share unverified news, rumours or misleading content. It advised that any official information or announcements should be taken only from NCPI’s authorised communication channels.

The party affirmed that all its MPs in Parliament remain united and fully committed to the development of West Bengal, the welfare of its people and the national interest. NCPI stated that it is working together with the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

NCPI requested media organisations and citizens to verify facts before publishing or sharing any information related to the party.

