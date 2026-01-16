'False' Nomination Form: ECI Issues Notice, Asks Ex-Mumbai Mayor Pednekar To Respond Promptly To Complaint Filed By Kirit Somaiya

New Delhi: In a fresh development, the Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, asking her to respond promptly to a complaint filed by BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya.

Earlier, Somaiya alleged that Pednekar submitted a false or misleading affidavit and has demanded the cancellation of her candidature.

In a post on social media platform X, Somaiya earlier said Pednekar failed to disclose two FIRs in which she has allegedly been named as an accused – one linked to the “body bag scam” and another relating to a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) matter. He further alleged that another FIR has been registered, against M/s Kish Corporate Services India Pvt Ltd, a company he claimed is linked to Pednekar, which was also not disclosed in her affidavit.

Somaiya had confirmed he has filed a formal complaint with the G South ward returning officer, asserting that the candidate’s affidavit fails to meet mandatory disclosure requirements. He emphasized that legal precedents require the full disclosure of criminal history, noting that submitting a "false affidavit" carries criminal penalties and could result in the candidate’s eventual disqualification.

The G South ward’s returning officer, Varshani Rao, had confirmed she is investigating the allegations following the submission of the complaint. Meanwhile, Somaiya disclosed that he will provide a sworn affidavit on Friday to back his accusations, as requested by the election authorities.

Shiv Sena moves HC against ex-Mumbai mayor

The legal battle over the Mumbai civic polls intensified on Monday as the Shinde-led Shiv Sena moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the nomination of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kishori Pednekar. The spokesperson behind the plea claims that the former mayor suppressed information about criminal cases filed against her, potentially violating election norms.

Seeking a swift intervention, Shinde-Sena spokesperson Susie Shah moved the bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. However, the court turned down the plea for an expedited hearing, noting that with the elections just days away, it was more appropriate to schedule the matter for a post-election review.