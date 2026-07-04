Family Horror In Gujarat: Parents Force ‘Alcoholic & Jobless’ Son To Drink Acid, Then Strangle Him; Arrested

Rajkot: A shocking family tragedy has unfolded in Gujarat's Rajkot district after a 26-year-old man's alleged suicide was uncovered as a murder, leading to the arrest of his own parents.

The victim, identified as Ram Bharwad, died at his home in Gundala village of Gondal taluka on June 30. His death was initially reported as a case of suicide by his parents. However, an autopsy raised serious questions after doctors found that Ram had died due to strangulation, not poisoning or suicide.

Following the medical findings, police launched a detailed investigation, which eventually led to the arrest of Ram's parents, Babubhai Bambva and Manishaben Bambva.

Parents Allegedly Forced Son To Drink Acid Before Killing Him

According to the Rajkot Rural Police, the incident took place after an argument over Ram's alleged alcoholism and repeated violent behaviour at home.

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The couple allegedly forced their son to consume acid during the confrontation. When that did not kill him, they allegedly strangled him to death before attempting to pass off the crime as suicide.

During interrogation, police claim the parents confessed after inconsistencies emerged between their version of events and the autopsy report.

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Autopsy Blew The Lid Off The 'Suicide' Theory

The post-mortem findings did not support the family's suicide claim.

According to the police, questioning of the accused eventually led to an alleged confession.

Following the autopsy, Ram's wife lodged a complaint against her in-laws, after which the police registered a murder case.

Murder Case Registered Under BNS

Police have booked the accused under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103(1) (murder), Section 124 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and Section 54 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Both accused are in police custody and further investigation is underway.

According to police and local reports, Ram was unemployed and allegedly addicted to alcohol. His drinking habit frequently triggered violent altercations at home.

His parents reportedly told investigators they had endured years of abuse and repeated drunken brawls before the fatal confrontation.