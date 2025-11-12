Family of 3, Including 2-Year-Old Boy, Killed As Speeding Police Van Rams Into Bike In Tamil Nadu

Sivaganga: Three members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were killed after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a speeding police vehicle in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday near Sakkudi when a police vehicle belonging to the Ramanathapuram district force reportedly rammed into the family's two-wheeler.

The deceased were identified as Prasad (25), his wife Sathya (20), and their two-year-old son, Ashwin.

According to Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Siva Prasad, the family was returning to their native village after picking up a relative, identified as Sonai Eswari (25), from Ananjiyur.

Sonai Eswari has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The impact of the crash was so severe that Prasad died on the spot, while Sathya and their child succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

After the collision, the locals of Tamil Nadu in large numbers protested outside the police station, with officers attempting to manage the angry crowd.

