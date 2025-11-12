Updated 12 November 2025 at 12:26 IST
Family of 3 Including 2-Year-Old Boy Killed As Speeding Police Van Rams Into Bike In Tamil Nadu
A speeding police van rammed into a bike, killing a two-year-old boy and his mother and father in Tamil Nadu. Locals in large numbers staged a protest outside the police station after the incident.
Sivaganga: Three members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were killed after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a speeding police vehicle in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, police said.
The incident occurred on Tuesday near Sakkudi when a police vehicle belonging to the Ramanathapuram district force reportedly rammed into the family's two-wheeler.
The deceased were identified as Prasad (25), his wife Sathya (20), and their two-year-old son, Ashwin.
According to Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Siva Prasad, the family was returning to their native village after picking up a relative, identified as Sonai Eswari (25), from Ananjiyur.
Sonai Eswari has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.
The impact of the crash was so severe that Prasad died on the spot, while Sathya and their child succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.
Sivaganga SP Siva Prasad told ANI over phone, "Three members of a family, including a two-year-old boy, were killed after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a police vehicle in Sivaganga district on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Prasad (25), his wife Sathya (20) and their son, Ashwin (2). The family was returning to their village after picking up a relative, Sonai Eswari (25), from Ananjiyur when the accident took place near Sakkudi."
"A speeding police vehicle of the Ramanathapuram district police hit the two-wheeler head-on. Prasad died on the spot, while Sathya and their child succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Sonai Eswari sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital," the police official added.
After the collision, the locals of Tamil Nadu in large numbers protested outside the police station, with officers attempting to manage the angry crowd.
Earlier, in a separate and shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was hacked to death inside the Trichy police quarters even as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was in the city for official events.
The deceased was identified as Thamaraichelvan (25), a real estate businessman from Bheemanagar. According to police sources, a five-member gang chased the victim near Marsingpet. In a bid to save his life, he reportedly ran into the new police residential quarters nearby, but the gang followed him inside and brutally attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene.
